Claxton (knee) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.

Per Ryan Morik of SNY.tv, head coach Steve Nash said back on Dec. 7 that Claxton would be sidelined "weeks" with right knee tendinopathy, and the team has yet to provide a new update on the big man, who presumably remains in rehab mode. Claxton's season debut shouldn't be considered imminent until a report surfaces indicating that he's resumed taking part in practices.