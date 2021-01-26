Nets head coach Steve Nash said Friday that Claxton (knee) is at least a month away from making his season debut, Michael Grady of YES Network reports.

Nash had previously indicated that Claxton was tracking toward a return to the court well before the NBA's midseason break in early March, but the latest update from the coach would seem to make that less of a lock. Whenever the 21-year-old is back to full health, he could push DeAndre Jordan for minutes, though the Nets will likely look to address the center position prior to the trade deadline or through the buyout market.