Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Ruled out Monday
Claxton (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game at Minnesota, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
Claxton will be sidelined for the 14th straight contest due to the left hamstring soreness. The 20-year-old has no official timeline for his return.
