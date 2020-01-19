Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Scores 14 points in 19 minutes
Claxton had 14 points (7-12 FG), six rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 19 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 117-97 loss against the Bucks.
Claxton played a season-high 19 minutes, and that translated to his best scoring output of the season, as well as tying season-high marks for both rebounds and blocks in a single game. This performance might boost Claxton's chances of earning a defined role in the Nets' rotation, but he has played just twice since late November. He will need to earn minutes on a consistent basis before being considered as a potential waiver pickup in deeper formats.
