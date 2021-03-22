Claxton had 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and three blocks in Sunday's win over the Wizards.

The second-year big man is still holding down a consistent role off the bench, with Sunday marking his third straight game playing at least 20 minutes. Eventually, Blake Griffin and Kevin Durant could commandeer a chunk of Claxton's workload, but for the time being he's a player worth monitoring in deeper formats. Claxton has racked up 10 blocks over his last five games.