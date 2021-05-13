Claxton notched 18 points (7-8 FG, 4-7 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 128-116 win over the Spurs.

Claxton was the main beneficiary of the return of James Harden (hamstring). Harden's command of the second unit allowed Claxton to roam freely and make San Antonio's defense pay if they left him uncovered. But even more impressive was the effort on the defensive side of the ball, where the Nets normally struggle. The 22-year-old's high energy was rewarded with two blocks for the second straight game.