Claxton ended Friday's 119-116 win over the Raptors with 15 points (5-5 FG, 5-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six blocks and one steal over 26 minutes.

Claxton missed a few attempts from the charity stripe, but aside from that, he looked impressive since he didn't miss a single field goal, crashed the glass effectively and posted a season-high mark in blocks. Firmly entrenched as the Nets' starting center and as a respectable two-way presence down low, Claxton three straight double-doubles and six consecutive games with double-digit points and at least nine rebounds.