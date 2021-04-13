Claxton will start Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Claxton will receive the first start of his career while LaMarcus Aldridge (illness) is on the sidelines Tuesday. Though he's starting, Claxton will figure to split time with Blake Griffin and possibly DeAndre Jordan as well. The 21-year-old hasn't done much in a bench role lately, averaging just 2.4 points per game in his last five outings, but he could be in line for better numbers with the increased workload.