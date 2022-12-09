Claxton will miss Friday's game versus the Hawks due to right hamstring tightness, Chris Milholen of NetsDaily.com reports.

Claxton's absence will leave a 28.0-minute-per-game void in the frontcourt for the Nets on Friday. Fortunately, the team is in pretty good shape otherwise, so look for Markieff Morris, Day'Ron Sharpe, Ben Simmons (returning from calf injury Friday), and T.J. Warren to absorb his minutes. It remains to be seen if Claxton's hamstring issue is minor enough to allow him to return for the second game of a back-to-back set Saturday versus the Pacers.