Claxton put up 15 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes Monday in the Nets' 117-111 loss to the 76ers.

With DeAndre Jordan (finger) sidelined, Claxton held down backup center duties and reached double figures on efficient shooting for the second game in a row. Notably, the three-point bucket was the first of Claxton's career, and if he's able to maintain effective from distance in his subsequent opportunities, he may have a shot at sticking around in the rotation as an option at power forward once Jordan is back in action. Jordan isn't expected back for Thursday's game against the Lakers, so at the very least, Claxton should get one more chance to serve as Jarrett Allen's understudy.