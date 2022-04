Claxton notched 13 points (6-6 FG, 1-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and five blocks over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 115-108 victory over the Cavaliers.

Claxton saw 29 minutes to Andre Drummond's 19, as the former was doing a better job countering the athleticism of Evan Mobley while contesting shots around the basket in general. It remains to be seen which center will have the better playoff campaign, and their workloads may change on a game-to-game basis.