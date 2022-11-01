Claxton finished Monday's 116-109 victory over the Pacers with 19 points (9-11 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and four blocks across 31 minutes.

Claxton came close to recording his third double-double of the campaign by just one rebound, but he was also extremely efficient since he missed just two shots from the field. As if that wasn't enough, the big man also posted a season-high mark in assists while tying his season-best output in blocks. He's averaging 10.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game across his last five outings.