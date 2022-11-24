Claxton chipped in 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, four blocks and one steal over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 112-98 victory over the Raptors.

Claxton made his presence felt on both ends of the court in this huge win over Toronto, as he recorded a double-double, contributed on defense and missed only one of his seven shots from the field. Claxton has entrenched himself in the starting lineup when available, and the numbers back him up, as he's averaging 11.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game, with all three figures being career-high marks for him.