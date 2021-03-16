Claxton had six points (3-3 FG), four rebounds and two blocks in 16 minutes in Monday's win over the Knicks.
Claxton has now played double-digit minutes in eight straight games, settling into a consistent role as the primary backup to DeAndre Jordan at center. The second-year big has a block in seven of those contests and multiple blocks in four.
More News
-
Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Making impact in limited minutes•
-
Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Pops for 17 points in win•
-
Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Big numbers in limited run•
-
Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Makes 2020-21 debut•
-
Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Available against Clippers•