Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Unavailable Thursday
Claxton (shoulder) has been ruled out Thursday against the Lakers.
Claxton injured his shoulder during Monday's loss to the Sixers and will miss at least one game as he recovers. With DeAndre Jordan (finger) also unavailable, the Nets will be thin at center behind Jarrett Allen.
More News
-
Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Added to injury report•
-
Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Steps up again in Jordan's absence•
-
Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Scores 14 points in 19 minutes•
-
Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Sent to G League•
-
Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Plays garbage time in return•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...