Coach Steve Nash said that it will take a "unique circumstance" for Claxton to play against the Clippers on Sunday, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Claxton will be available for the first time this season after missing the start of the year due to right knee tendinitis. However, Nash wants to preserve his long-term health, so he's unlikely to see playing time Sunday. DeAndre Jordan and Jeff Green should continue to see plenty of playing time in the frontcourt.