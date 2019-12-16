Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Won't play Tuesday
Claxton (hamstring) will be held out for Tuesday's game against New Orleans, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
Claxton will miss a ninth-straight game as he continues to nurse a sore left hamstring. His next opportunity to return comes Thursday against San Antonio.
