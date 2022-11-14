Claxton won't return to Sunday's game against the Lakers due to a left eye contusion, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Claxton went to the locker room in the first half of Sunday's matchup but started the second half for the Nets. However, he was unable to finish the third quarter and will be unavailable down the stretch. Prior to his departure, he recorded eight points (4-4 FG, 0-2 FT) and five rebounds in 16 minutes. Whether he'll be available Tuesday in Sacramento remains to be seen.