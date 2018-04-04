Nets' Nik Stauskas: Best scoring total since Jan. 27
Stauskas finished with 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 21 minutes during Tuesday's 121-95 loss at Philadelphia.
This was Stauskas' best scoring output since dropping 15 points at Minnesota back on Jan. 27. The former Michigan star has not been able to stay healthy this season though, as he has played in 37 games so far while averaging just 4.3 points and 0.8 assists per game.
