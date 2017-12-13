It remains unclear if Stauskas will make his team debut Tuesday against the Wizards, Sarah Todd of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Coach Kenny Atkinson reportedly hinted that Stauskas was going to have to earn minutes and since he's been with the team for such a short period of time, it's unclear if he's done that quite yet. For that reason, Stauskas could be held out once again, though the Nets weren't willing to confirm that. While Stauskas could be available off the bench, it may be awhile before he has the chance to be a member of the regular rotation.