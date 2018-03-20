Nets' Nik Stauskas: Healthy scratch during Monday's win
Stauskas did not see the floor during Monday's 118-115 win over the Grizzlies.
Stauskas has received a DNP-Coach's Decision designation in each of the last three games, and six of the eight March matchups. Moreover, he has combined to play just 19 minutes over his last five appearances.
