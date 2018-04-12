Nets' Nik Stauskas: Leads team in scoring off bench
Stauskas scored 18 points (6-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-7 FT) to go along with four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 110-97 loss to the Celtics.
Stauskas came off the bench, but he easily led the team in minutes played as well as scoring, thanks to an efficient shooting night. This performance was a pleasant surprise from Stauskas, who'd totaled just 18 points over his previous four games. He has a year left on his contract, but the ever-changing nature of the Brooklyn roster makes it tough to predict exactly what his role will be, if any, with the franchise next season.
