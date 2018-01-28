Stauskas produced 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3 Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot in 33 minutes during Saturday's 111-97 loss to the Timberwolves,

Stuaskas was bolstered by 33 minutes ob the floor, which is easily his best usage numbers for the season. His uptick was largely due to D'Angelo Russell's (rest) absence, and should be avoided in all formats unless something drastic happens.