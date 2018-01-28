Nets' Nik Stauskas: Plays well off the bench in loss
Stauskas produced 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3 Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot in 33 minutes during Saturday's 111-97 loss to the Timberwolves,
Stuaskas was bolstered by 33 minutes ob the floor, which is easily his best usage numbers for the season. His uptick was largely due to D'Angelo Russell's (rest) absence, and should be avoided in all formats unless something drastic happens.
More News
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...