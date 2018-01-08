Stauskas is dealing with a sprained left ankle and is questionable for Monday's game against the Raptors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

It's unclear exactly when Stauskas suffered the injury, though it likely occurred during Saturday's matchup with the Celtics. Look for Stauskas to test out the injury during pregame warmups, with a final word on his availability coming just prior to tip-off. If Stauskas were unable to give it a go, Spencer Dinwiddie would get all the minutes he could handle at point guard, with guys like Caris LeVert and Allen Crabbe potentially seeing a few more minutes in the backcourt as well.