Stauskas (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Stauskas continues to work back from a sprained left ankle, which forced him to sit out Monday's matchup with the Raptors. While he could be in danger of missing a second straight contest, look for Stauskas to test it out during morning shootaround before a final decision is made on his availability. With DeMarre Carroll (knee) out and Allen Crabbe (shin) doubtful, look for the likes of Joe Harris and Caris LeVert to see big minutes. Stauskas would also see a larger role if cleared.