Nets' Nik Stauskas: Red-hot from long range in loss
Stauskas tallied 21 points (7-12 FG, 7-10 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 128-113 loss to the Pelicans.
Stauskas shot a blistering 70.0 percent from behind the arc, and all of his field goals on the night came from long distance. The 24-year-old's production has been inconsistent since his arrival in Brooklyn via trade earlier in December, but that's mainly been a function of playing time fluctuations. Stauskas has been able to eclipse 20 points on the two occasions he's seen more than 20 minutes, and he also poured in 15 over 15 minutes against the Wizards last Friday.
