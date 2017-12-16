Nets' Nik Stauskas: Scores team-high 22 in Nets debut
Stauskas scored 22 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding seven rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes off the bench during Friday's 120-87 loss to the Raptors.
Making his debut for Brooklyn, Stauskas led the team in scoring and tied for the team lead in boards in an impressive performance. Given the Nets' need for offense, expect the former Sixer and King to get a real chance at a consistent role in the backcourt rotation as long as he's getting shots to fall.
More News
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...