Stauskas scored 22 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding seven rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes off the bench during Friday's 120-87 loss to the Raptors.

Making his debut for Brooklyn, Stauskas led the team in scoring and tied for the team lead in boards in an impressive performance. Given the Nets' need for offense, expect the former Sixer and King to get a real chance at a consistent role in the backcourt rotation as long as he's getting shots to fall.