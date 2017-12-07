Nets' Nik Stauskas: Sent to Brooklyn
Stauskas, along with Jahlil Okafor and a second-round pick, will be traded from the 76ers to the Nets in exchange for Trevor Booker, Zach Lowe of ESPN reports.
Stauskas has played in just six games for the 76ers, averaging a paltry 7.5 minutes per contest. With the move to the Nets, Stauskas could potentially see a slight uptick in his playing time, though it likely won't be enough to render him a useful fantasy asset. Look for Stauskas to add depth in the backcourt for the Nets, but with the likes of Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert, Isaiah Whitehead and Allen Crabbe all in the fold, it'll be hard for Stauskas to find significant minutes right away.
