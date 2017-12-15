Stauskas, with the team missing Allen Crabbe (knee) and DeMarre Carroll (rest), will make his Nets debut Friday against the Raptors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

It's unclear how much Stauskas will play, as the team has shown to like Joe Harris off the pine. As a result, Stauskas is a risky DFS play.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop