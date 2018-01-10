Stauskas (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Stauskas has been dealing with an ankle injury, but it will only result in him missing one game, so it's clearly nothing overly serious. He'll be available off the bench in his normal capacity, likely pushing for minutes in the mid-to-upper teens if the rotation remains the same. Stauskas could see a few additional minutes on the wing with DeMarre Carroll (knee) out, but likely not enough to make him fantasy relevant.