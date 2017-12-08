Nets' Nik Stauskas: Won't play Saturday vs. Heat
Stauskas will not make his Nets debut during Saturday's game against the Heat, Alex Labidou of the Nets official website reports.
Stauskas was shipped to Brooklyn along with Jahlil Okafor, who also won't play, Thursday in exchange for Trevor Booker. That said, the team will hold off having them make their respective debuts until at least Tuesday's game against the Wizards.
