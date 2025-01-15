Clowney racked up 20 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 132-114 victory over Portland.

Clowney went scoreless in his previous game, going 0-for-9 from the field in a loss to the Jazz on Sunday. However, he responded admirably here and reached the 20-point mark for the second time across his last five outings. Even though his role has been inconsistent, it's worth noting Clowney has started in 10 of the Nets' previous 13 games. He's averaging 12.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game in that span.