Clowney accumulated 23 points (7-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 28 minutes during Friday's 112-109 win over Chicago.

Clowney tallied 23 points, the most he has scored in his past 17 games. While it has been a successful season for Clowney, his overall fantasy appeal remains limited to just a couple of categories, those being three and blocks. Despite what could be considered a breakout of sorts, Clowney has barely been a top 200 player thus far, averaging 13.3 points, 0.8 blocks and 2.1 three-pointers in 28.5 minutes per game.