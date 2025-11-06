Clowney ended with 17 points (6-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 112-103 win over the Pacers.

Clowney missed just three of his nine shots from the field en route to posting a season-high scoring output. Clowney has scored in double digits while starting in the Nets' last two games. It's too early to draw meaningful conclusions, but if this role change becomes permanent, Clowney could be in line for an uptick in his fantasy upside for as long as he remains in the first unit.