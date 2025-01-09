Clowney closed with 29 points (9-20 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 113-98 loss to Detroit.

It was the best scoring performance of the second-year forward's career. Injuries, plus the Dorian Finney-Smith trade, have pushed Clowney into the starting lineup, but as yet he hasn't seized the opportunity on a consistent basis. Clowney has started in seven of his last nine appearances, but he hasn't pulled down more than six boards in any of those contests while scoring in double digits only six times. Over that stretch, he's averaging 13.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.9 threes and 1.2 assists while shooting 41.9 percent (26-for-62) from beyond the arc.