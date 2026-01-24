Clowney recorded 15 points (5-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block over 43 minutes during Friday's 130-126 double-overtime loss to the Celtics.

Clowney's final line reflects a subpar shooting night, but the plays he made down the stretch were very impressionable. In the final minute of overtime he recorded a block at the rim, and sank a three in transition on the ensuing play that gave Brooklyn a lead before Hugo Gonzalez's game-tying shot. That kind of two-way potential is what makes him intriguing. He's upped his averages across the board compared to last season, and will have chances to continue proving himself going forward.