Clowney recorded two points (1-1 FG) and one rebound across four minutes in Tuesday's 119-107 loss to thee Mavericks.

After a stint in the G League, Clowney rejoined the Nets ahead of Tuesday's contest while Brooklyn was in need of extra depth at forward with both Cameron Johnson (adductor) and Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) sitting out. Clowney held only a limited role off the bench, so he looks as though he may need the Nets to be without at least one more key frontcourt player before he captures more meaningful minutes.