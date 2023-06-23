Clowney was selected by the Nets with the No. 19 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

A bit of a 'tweener in the frontcourt, the 6-foot-10 Clowney brings a versatile skillset to Brooklyn. How much his shooting comes along will determine his true upside. He was 34-of-120 (28.3%) from three in his lone season at Alabama and shot just 64.9 percent from the charity stripe. If that doesn't improve, he may be positionally locked as a center offensively, but he can at least guard out on the perimeter when needed, and he's a strong rebounder. At the very least, offensively, we know he's a capable pick-and-roll big who can fly up for lobs or catch the ball in the paint and make a smart decision. In Brooklyn, he will likely compete against Day'Ron Sharpe for backup minutes at the five but could sneak in some power forward minutes in certain lineups.