Clowney was selected by the Nets with the No. 21 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

A bit of a 'tweener in the frontcourt, the 6-foot-10 Clowney brings a versatile skill set to Brooklyn. How much his shooting comes along will determine his true upside. He went 34 of 120 (28.3%) from three-point range in his lone season at Alabama and shot just 64.9 percent from the charity stripe. If he doesn't improve in the former area, he may be positionally locked as a center offensively, but he can at least guard out on the perimeter when needed, and he's a strong rebounder. At this stage of his development, he's a capable pick-and-roll big who can fly up for lobs or catch the ball in the paint and make a smart decision. In Brooklyn, he will likely compete against Day'Ron Sharpe for backup minutes at the five but could sneak in some power forward minutes in certain lineups.