Clowney chipped in six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 21 minutes during Saturday's 116-99 loss to Milwaukee.

Clowney might have logged 21 minutes throughout the game, but his impact was minimal across the board. The big man entered this game averaging 17.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game in his previous eight contests, however, so there's a chance this was nothing more than a bad game for the big man.