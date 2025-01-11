Clowney amassed 14 points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 124-105 loss to the Nuggets.

The combination of Clowney and Nic Claxton will continue while Cameron Johnson (ankle) recovers, and the scenario is giving Brooklyn's 2023 first-round pick an opportunity to show his stuff. The youngster provides depth upfront, which could persuade the Nets to move Nic Claxton in hopes of acquiring draft capital for next season. He's worth stashing for a few weeks in deep formats, as his role will expand if Claxton is dealt.