Clowney had seven points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and four rebounds in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 117-112 loss to the Hawks.

Clowney saw extended run Wednesday likely as a result of Ziaire Williams (back) being ruled out for the game, but was unable to fully capitalize on the opportunity, only making one field goal in those 25 minutes. Williams' status is unclear for Sunday's matchup with Philadelphia, but if he is unable to play again, Clowney would again be an inheritor of those minutes.