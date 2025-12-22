Clowney registered 19 points (5-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-8 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 33 minutes during the Nets' 96-81 win over the Raptors on Sunday.

Clowney was quiet in the first half, but he came alive with 16 second-half points and finished as the Nets' second-leading scorer behind Michael Porter (24 points). Clowney was one of three Nets players to connect on four triples -- the seventh time he's reached that mark this season -- and he was one rebound shy from recording his first double-double of the 2025-26 campaign. Since Dec. 1, Clowney has averaged 16.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.8 threes and 1.3 blocks over 30.3 minutes per game.