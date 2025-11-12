Clowney supplied 18 points (4-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 119-109 loss to the Raptors.

Clowney has had a rather exceptional stretch of games since being elevated to the starting lineup Nov. 3 excluding Sunday's four point performance against the Knicks, posting scoring totals of 15, 17, 19 and now 18. He is averaging 9.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.4 blocks and 1.4 threes made, and will continue to see high usage while in the starting lineup.