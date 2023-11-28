Clowney is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Raptors with right shoulder soreness.

Clowney has bounced between the G League and NBA squad this season and made his most recent appearance for Brooklyn on Saturday, logging three minutes late in a 112-97 win over Miami. The rookie first-round pick may have sustained the shoulder injury at some point during his brief time on the court during what was his NBA debut. Given that his shoulder injury is being labeled as soreness rather than a strain, Clowney may be in store for a short-term absence, but he'll miss at least one game.