Clowney recorded 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 129-106 victory over the Wizards.

Clowney has been great since joining the starting lineup, averaging 13.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.7 blocks and 2.6 threes over seven starts. Clowney was elevated to the starting lineup when Michael Porter missed some time, but the Nets have opted to go with both Porter and Clowney in the starting lineup since.