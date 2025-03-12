Clowney (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Bulls, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

After missing 15 straight games for Brooklyn, Clowney has played in the last three games for the team but could miss Thursday's game with a sprained right ankle. Jalen Wilson and Day'Ron Sharpe are candidates to receive more time on the floor if the 20-year-old forward is ruled out.