Clowney (illness) has been listed as questionable for Saturday against the Wizards.

Clowney could be on the verge of missing a second straight game for the Nets on Saturday, as he's battling an illness. Brooklyn will be shorthanded for this game, especially in the frontcourt with Nix Claxton (rest) and Day'Ron Sharpe (knee). The team will likely look to Trendon Watford, Ziaire Williams and Maxwell Lewis to shoulder the load off the bench if Clowney is ultimately ruled out in Washington.