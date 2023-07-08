Clowney notched four points (1-9 FG, 1-7 3PT, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two steals over 19 minutes in Friday's 101-97 Summer League loss to Cleveland.

It wasn't a great debut for the 21st pick in the 2023 Draft, but there's no need to overreact after one game. Clowney taking seven attempts from beyond the arc is certainly interesting, as he shot 28.3 percent during his lone season at Alabama. Clowney is going to be a project early on, but the backup center job behind Nic Claxton is up for grabs and Clowney will get his opportunity to fight for those minutes.