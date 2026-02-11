Clowney (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Clowney was previously upgraded to available for Wednesday's contest but was unable to get through pregame warmups. The 21-year-old forward's next opportunity to play will come against Cleveland on Feb. 19. Danny Wolf, Jalen Wilson and Ziaire Williams are candidates for increased playing time due to Clowney being sidelined.